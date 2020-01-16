$20.06 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will report $20.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $18.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $76.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $78.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.04 million, with estimates ranging from $83.45 million to $86.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.23. 1,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,339. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $378.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 72,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

