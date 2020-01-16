2,000 Shares in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trustmark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trustmark by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.61. 162,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,309. Trustmark Corp has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

