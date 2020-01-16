$249.25 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report sales of $249.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the lowest is $247.50 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $246.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $903.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.70 million to $907.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $931.95 million, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $938.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $216.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 298,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,255. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,926,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 849,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 185,984 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.