$25.99 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce sales of $25.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Marchex posted sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $103.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $103.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $104.47 million, with estimates ranging from $103.94 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

MCHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

MCHX remained flat at $$3.82 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,012. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 million, a P/E ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 1.58. Marchex has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 278,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,991. 18.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Marchex in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the third quarter worth $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

