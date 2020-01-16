$283.95 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to report $283.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $254.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $870.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $872.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $968.73 million, with estimates ranging from $953.85 million to $981.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 114.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 130.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 452,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,460.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $10,743,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.27. 815,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.