2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TWOU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.77.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 799,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 159.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 11,992.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

