3,385 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,237. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,789. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $195.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

