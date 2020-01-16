500,000 Shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Abeona Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 900,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

