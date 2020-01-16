51,849 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,849 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after buying an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,253 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,097,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,352. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.