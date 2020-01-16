559,049 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,688,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.16. 455,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,454. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

