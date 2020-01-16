7,971 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 0.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. 2,900,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

