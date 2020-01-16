894 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.91. 521,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $89.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

