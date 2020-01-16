Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

