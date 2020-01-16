Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
