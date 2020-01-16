ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Gap Down to $168.10

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.70, but opened at $168.10. ABIOMED shares last traded at $170.60, with a volume of 24,126 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Leerink Swann increased their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 17,845.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,514,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 13.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 453.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

