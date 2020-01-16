Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

XLRN opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

