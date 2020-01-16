Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

XLRN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 606,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

