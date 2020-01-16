ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

ACIW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. 51,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 336,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,179,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,093 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

