Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $117,000.

ACOR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 59,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,059. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

