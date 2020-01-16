ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Cap Reaches $740,047.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $740,047.00 and approximately $326.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,473,779 coins and its circulating supply is 83,331,769 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

