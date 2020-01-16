AdEx (ADX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $409,518.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $409,518.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AdEx

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Huobi, Bittrex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

