Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,932 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17,012.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,495. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $347.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.21.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

