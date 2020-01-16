Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.42. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 491,879 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAV shares. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities downgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of $431.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.85.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

