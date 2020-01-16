Advfn (LON:AFN) Shares Up 5.3%

Advfn Plc (LON:AFN)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.70 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), approximately 15,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 771% from the average daily volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Advfn Company Profile (LON:AFN)

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and an IPO information Website, as well as provides office services.

