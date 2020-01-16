Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €650.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price target on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €787.86 ($916.11).

