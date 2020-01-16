aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.00 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, OKEx, Gate.io and Huobi. aelf has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About aelf

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, ABCC, Binance, Huobi, Bithumb, Allbit, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Koinex, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Bibox, Hotbit, BCEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

