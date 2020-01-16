Aencoin (AEN) Market Cap Reaches $7.85 Million

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Aencoin token can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Aencoin has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $84,597.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aencoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aencoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.06055183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Aencoin Token Profile

AEN is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com . The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.