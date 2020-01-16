Aergo Price Reaches $0.0257 on Exchanges (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Aergo has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $1.32 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. During the last week, Aergo has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.03648805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00197479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

Aergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

