Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Trading 7.5% Higher

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.06, 114,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 87,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.28 million for the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

