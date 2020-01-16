Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AEWU traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 99.20 ($1.30). 716,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,548. Aew UK Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

About Aew UK Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

