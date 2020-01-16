Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 83.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 56,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 39.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 52,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,890. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

