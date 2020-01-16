Affiance Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

VOO stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $304.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $238.95 and a 12-month high of $304.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

