Affiance Financial LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.34. 2,204,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $154.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $133.16 and a one year high of $168.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

