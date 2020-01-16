Affiance Financial LLC Invests $200,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

