Affiance Financial LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.66. The stock had a trading volume of 138,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,129. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $148.02 and a 52-week high of $220.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.23 and its 200 day moving average is $191.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1513 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.