Affiance Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,209. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

