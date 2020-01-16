Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.09

Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 58470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Africa Oil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

