AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 306,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of MITT stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 126,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,322. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $515.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 176.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

