Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Trading 12.9% Higher

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) traded up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.00, 1,584,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,239,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIMT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,631,100 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 48.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

