AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.45

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 29541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,229,000 after buying an additional 75,011 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

