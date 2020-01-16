Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $99.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

