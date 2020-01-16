Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:AKBTY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,959. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.