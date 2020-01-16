Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:AKBTY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,959. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.13.
