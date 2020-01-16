Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alcoa by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

AA traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,993,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

