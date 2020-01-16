AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $533.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $174,363.00 and $533.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

