Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,153 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,306.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.15. The stock had a trading volume of 818,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,874. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.