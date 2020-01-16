Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,175 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.14% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,862. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $49.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0593 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.