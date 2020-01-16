Allworth Financial LP Has $410,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,005,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.80. 3,450,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,473. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $184.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

