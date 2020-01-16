Allworth Financial LP Has $605,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 879.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,135,000 after buying an additional 232,143 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,774,000 after buying an additional 348,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.60. 4,114,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $97.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

