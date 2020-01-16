Allworth Financial LP Sells 28 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.78. The stock had a trading volume of 838,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $254.56 and a 12-month high of $384.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

