Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,451.70. 1,150,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,972. The company has a market cap of $986.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,441.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,356.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,247.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

