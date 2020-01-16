Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

GOOG traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,446.30. 755,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,972. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,441.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,356.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,247.89. The stock has a market cap of $986.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

